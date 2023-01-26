WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a complaint against Instant Brands LLC, which owns Pyrex, questioning the company’s ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ claim on some of their products.

The FTC alleges that during the COVID-19 pandemic Instant Brands sold glass Pyrex measuring cups on Amazon that were made in China without notifying consumers.

According to the complaint, during the pandemic demand for certain baking products increased, including U.S.-origin Pyrex-branded glass mixing cups. The company could not meet the demand and between May 2021 and March 2022, production of certain measuring cups moved from the United States to China.

According to the Federal Trade Commission Act to advertise products as ‘Made in the U.S.A’ when they are not is a violation of the act as well as false and misleading. In most cases companies can’t label or advertise their products as ‘Made in the USA’ unless they can show that all (or almost all) parts, processing, and labor are of U.S. origin.

The agency’s proposed settlement order will stop Instant Brands from making further deceptive ‘Made in USA’ claims and impose a fine for past deceptive claims.