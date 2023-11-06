BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A defense contractor will pay to resolve claims that they sold parts to the U.S. military that were either not properly inspected or were nonconforming.

GE Aerospace, an operating division of the General Electric Company was alleged to have sold parts to the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy that failed to meet the requirements of aircraft engine engineering drawings between July 24, 2014 and December 21, 2019. This is a violation of the False Claims Act.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, GEA Lynn, the manufacturer located in Lynn, MA, did not consistently use functional gauges to inspect features on certain parts; omitted at least two inspections of curvic features on certain part numbers; and sold engines to the U.S Army and the U.S. Navy that contained unallowable metal fragments.

“GE Aerospace failed to follow important inspections requirements on engines it sold to the military,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “These rules exist for a reason – making sure the men and women we depend upon to protect our national security have the highest quality equipment. Our office is committed to combatting and stopping defense contracting fraud, and we will aggressively pursue these cases.”

GE Aerospace has agreed to pay $9,413,024 to resolve the fraud allegations.