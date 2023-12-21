PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected hand grenade that briefly caused a stir at Patton Middle School in McMinnville, Oregon, was actually a plastic bag dispenser for cleaning up dog poop, police said.

The McMinnville Police Department stated on social media Wednesday that officers responded to a grass field near the middle school’s track at 10:35 a.m. Monday for a potential hand grenade on school grounds. Arriving officers secured the area and contacted the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad.

“All the students were secured inside the school by middle school staff during the ensuing investigation,” McMinnville PD said.

After taking close-up photos of the suspected grenade with the department’s drone, officers confirmed that there wasn’t any danger.

“After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade,” McMinnville PD said. “The item was removed from school property and school activities returned to normal.”

McMinnville School District spokesperson Laurie Fry told Nexstar’s KOIN that the school was not placed on lockdown during Monday’s investigation and no students were near the suspicious bag dispenser when it was found.

“In an abundance of caution, school staff notified teachers who may have taken students outside during this time to remain indoors,” Fry said in a statement. “McMinnville PD responded promptly, and quickly realized the device was not real. There was no direct threat to students.”