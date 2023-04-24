NEW YORK (WWLP) – The apartment of the late Barbara Walters is listed for sale in Manhattan.

Barbara Walters, the television icon and first female network news anchor died in December 2022 at the age of 93. Walters was born in 1929 in Boston. After attending Sarah Lawrence College, she entered the television broadcasting industry with a position as a publicity director’s assistant at a New York City NBC affiliate, according to Brittanica.

Alexa Lambert of Compass listed Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue apartment that is located adjacent to Central Park. The property features 11 rooms, which include five bedrooms, and a 5.5-bath apartment that takes up the entire 6th floor in a 14-story building. The Italian Renaissance-style, limestone-clad building was designed in 1925 by architect Nathan Korn.

Barbara has lived there since 1989 and remains mostly of what it looked like when she died.

PHOTOS: Barbara Walters’ New York apartment for sale

Photos by Donna Dotan and Evan Joseph via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photos by Donna Dotan and Evan Joseph via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photos by Donna Dotan and Evan Joseph via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photos by Donna Dotan and Evan Joseph via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photos by Donna Dotan and Evan Joseph via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photos by Donna Dotan and Evan Joseph via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photos by Donna Dotan and Evan Joseph via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The apartment has numerous views of Central Park, two fireplaces, and a library painted red with some of Barbara’s favorite books and mementos, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

The Upper East Side apartment has been listed for $19.75 million.