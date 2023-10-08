TEL AVIV, Israel. (WWLP/AP) – Hamas launched its deadliest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing at least 300 people, including 26 soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the country is at war. Palestinian officials say at least 313 people are dead in Gaza, and at least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel.

Hamas militants, backed by a volley of thousands of rockets, broke through Israel’s security barrier and rampaged through nearby communities, according to the Associated Press.

Explosions across the Gaza Strip continued into the morning. Overnight, Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah exchanged strikes, sparking concern over a broader conflict.

In the United States, President Joe Biden has pledged rock-solid and unwavering U.S. support for Israel. At the same time, three major airlines have canceled flights to Israel. American, United, and Delta Airlines will not fly to Tel Aviv.

Delta officials say that they are working to transport passengers in Israel back to the U.S. and in New York, the Empire State Building was lit up with blue and white colors as a sign of solidarity with Israel. Both the One World Trade Center and Niagara Falls were also lit up with the colors of the Israeli flag.

Congressman Richard Neal released a statement after the assault against Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas.

The Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel are horrific, and I strongly condemn this senseless act of violence. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people, and the United States stands firmly with our ally. This was nothing short of an unprovoked attack on the Israeli people and Israeli sovereignty. Amidst this unthinkable tragedy, I send my deepest condolences to the people of Israel and the families who are grieving from this violence Confressman Richard Neal