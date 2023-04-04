CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurant chain, Applebee’s is running a new promotion this year offering a free kid’s meal on Sunday, April 9, part of their ‘Kid’s Eat Free’ special.

American chain, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar was founded in Atlanta, GA 42 years ago by Bill and T.J. Palmer. As of December 26, 2022, there were 1,586 locations nationwide, making it a well recognized establishment, not only in Western Massachusetts, but throughout the U.S.

The Easter promotion will be valid all-day on Sunday, April 9 for one day only and will only apply for dine-in service.

Participating locations in Western Mass: