(WJW) – LeBron James‘ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to a family spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Bronny James, a freshman basketball player at the University of Southern California, was practicing when the medical emergency happened. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

A family spokesperson told Nexstar’s WJW: “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

TMZ Sports was the first to report the news, according to Nexstar’s KTLA.

Sources told the outlet that a 911 call was made at around 9:26 a.m. on Monday at the university’s Galen Center, which is where the team plays and practices.

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

LeBron James poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

LeBron James watches his son Bronny play for Sierra Canyon as they compete against Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary during the first half of a high school basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass.

Bronny James #6 of the West team dribbles the ball during the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

The McDonald’s All-American committed to USC back in May, after a successful run at Los Angeles’ elite Sierra Canyon School, KTLA reported. The 18-year-old was one of the nation’s top point guard prospects due to his playmaking skills, steady jump shot and perimeter defense.

The teen is expected to end up in the NBA, where his father hopes to play alongside him.