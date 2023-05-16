(NEXSTAR) — Holy Lego set, Batman! A massive 3,981-piece Lego set of the full Batcave, as seen in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” will be released June 8. Lego says the LEGO “Batman Returns” Batcave Shadow Box, a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics, will feature a full Batcave inside a display box.

Lego says the set, priced at $449.99, features “clever functions and gadgets, including the ability to move furniture, change images on the big screen, open a vault and [another] door.” In addition to having several bricks that light up, Lego says the set comes with brand-new minifigures of “Returns” villains, Catwoman and the Penguin, in addition to various Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth figurines.

While the 3,981-piece shadow box is a huge Lego set, it’s far from the biggest.

In terms piece count, the biggest Lego set ever released is the Lego Art World Map, which has over 11,000 pieces. The item can be mounted and pinned with its owner’s travels. Other many-piece releases are the Titanic set (9,090 pieces), Colosseum (9,036), “Star Wars” Millennium Falcon (7,541) and the “Harry Potter” Hogwarts Castle (6,020).

The LEGO Group announces its latest addition to the LEGO Batman Collection – the LEGO “Batman Returns” Batcave Shadow Box. (Courtesy of LEGO)

The LEGO Group announces its latest addition to the LEGO Batman Collection – the LEGO “Batman Returns” Batcave Shadow Box. (Courtesy of LEGO)

The LEGO Group announces its latest addition to the LEGO Batman Collection – the LEGO “Batman Returns” Batcave Shadow Box. (Courtesy of LEGO)

The LEGO Group announces its latest addition to the LEGO Batman Collection – the LEGO “Batman Returns” Batcave Shadow Box. (Courtesy of LEGO)

The LEGO Group announces its latest addition to the LEGO Batman Collection – the LEGO “Batman Returns” Batcave Shadow Box. (Courtesy of LEGO)

The Batcave Shadow Box will be available for LEGO VIP members starting June 5 and to everyone June 8.

Released June 19, 1992, “Batman Returns,” re-teamed original theatrical “Batman” director Tim Burton with original theatrical Batman, Michael Keaton. The gothic, Christmas-set sequel brought along Danny DeVito and Michell Pfeiffer as the Penguin and Catwoman. While its retrospective reputation has been kinder, “Returns” was knocked for its sometimes-bizarre (and dark) tone and ended up being less financially successful than its predecessor.

The Caped Crusader would return to the big-screen with a new director, cast and direction with 1995’s “Batman Forever.” The latest chapter in the life of billionaire Bruce Wayne, “The Batman 2,” is scheduled for release in October 2025.

Until then, you can catch up on all of the action across the 15 major-release “Batman” movies, in addition at least 50 direct-to-video films. In a ranking based on critical reviews, 2008’s “The Dark Knight” is considered the “top” Batman film, with a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s followed by 2017’s animated “The Lego Batman Movie” (second), “The Dark Knight Rises” (third), “The Batman” (2022, fourth), and “Batman Begins” (fifth). Entertainment and gaming site IGN also ranked the Christopher Nolan-directed “Dark Knight” as the best batman movie this year.