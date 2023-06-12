PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WWLP) – A portion of 1-95 in Pennsylvania will likely remain closed for months following a fiery tanker truck crash on Sunday that led to a partial collapse of the highway.

The accident involving a tanker truck, which was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, led to a fire and collapse on a northbound section of highway in northeast Philadelphia. 22News spoke with a truck-driver fueling up in Chicopee who shared his concerns over the crash.

“As far as a tanker’s concerned and hazmat, we’re dealing with crowded roads that are poorly maintained. Obviously that whole intersection coming down, I don’t know if that was just because of the truck or they needed maintenance, but I know the maintenance. In Japan, they can fix the road in no time, and here in this country, it’s like there’s two seasons, winter and road repair,” said Ken Brodeur from California.

While there are federal safety regulations regarding the operation of tanker trucks, things like their design and maintenance can heighten those risks on the road. In this case, the truck driver lost control, and hit the wall while on an exit ramp. With trucks as large as these, that’s all it takes to wreak major havoc.

“It gets a little more tricky when we get into hazardous chemicals and hazardous materials that can be on the roadways,” said West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear.

On top of the obvious safety concerns, the implications this will have on traffic and potentially the economy are mounting. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has declared a state of emergency to collect federal funds.

As engineers work on infrastructure plans, the roughly 160,000 daily vehicles that travel through this segment of freeway must seek alternative routes.