BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office announced a multi-state settlement with Adore Me Inc., including $2.35 million in refunds to consumers with unused store credit, over deceptive advertising and billing.

Adore Me Inc., an online lingerie retailer, misled customers with a hard-to-cancel subscription program. The VIP membership program charged consumers $39.95 a month unless before the sixth day of each month, consumers made a purchase from Adore Me or logged into their accounts to “skip” the charge. The monthly charges accrued in the consumers’ accounts in the form of store credits, which could be used on future purchases.

The settlement alleges that Adore Me:

failed to properly disclose to consumers the terms of its VIP Membership program and the amount of the monthly charge;

misrepresented that Adore Me’s discounted prices were time-limited;

made it difficult for consumers to cancel their VIP Memberships; and

improperly forfeited consumers’ VIP Membership store credits upon cancellation.

As part of the settlement, Adore Me is required to notify all consumers with outstanding balances of their ability to obtain a refund of any unused store credits by mid-July. In addition, Adore Me has agreed, among other conditions, to clearly and conspicuously disclose the terms, prices, and frequency of its recurring charges, to obtain consumers’ express informed consent to all recurring charges prior to enrollment, and to provide a simple online mechanism for consumers to cancel their memberships.