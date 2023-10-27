LEWISTON, Maine (WWLP) – The search for a mass shooting suspect in Lewiston Maine continues Friday morning.

This mass shooting left 18 people dead and 13 people were injured. According to Maine State Police, the first 911 call came through at 6:56 Wednesday night for a report of gunfire at a bowling alley in Lewiston. Then multiple calls were made about an “active shooter” inside a bar and grille, about four miles away from the bowling alley.

Police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin. He has roughly 20 years of military service, first enlisting in the army back in 2002.

More than 350 law enforcement personnel are involved in the manhunt. Police executed several search warrants in Bowdoin and surrounded a home where relatives of the suspect live.

NBC News reports that a note was found at the home. The Coast Guard sent out a patrol boat Thursday morning along the Kennebec River. But after hours of searching, authorities say they found “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Card may still be armed with an AR-style rifle so as the search continues police are advising residents not to approach him if he is spotted.