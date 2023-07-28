WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – U.S. Representative James McGovern (D-MA) is continuing his support for farmers, rural communities, and food production with the introduction of a new bill in the House.

The Peas, Legumes, and Nuts Today Act, or The PLANT ACT is projected to create new opportunities for plant based food production and marketing specialty food products nationwide and overseas.

New jobs in rural areas can be created with plant based food research and production while offering delicious, affordable food options for all Americans. Many farmers are looking to diversify their product and service offerings to keep their farms viable. Branching out to other markets outside their region or state can help support local economies.

“The PLANT Act will help us win the future of food,” said Congressman McGovern. “Plant-based foods are already creating new opportunities for farmers across the country and exciting new options for consumers, and this legislation will be a game-changer. By putting farmers and their communities front and center as we grow the greatest plant-based sector in the world, we can create countless good jobs while showing the world what makes American agriculture so strong. Now is the time to embrace the enormous potential that plant-based foods have to strengthen our economy and our food system.”

According to a news release sent from McGovern’s office, the United States is the world leader in plant-based food production, with over 55,000 people directly employed in a sector that generates $4.5 billion in annual revenue. Since 2020, Canada, France, Denmark, Australia, the European Union, and Sweden have all invested more in this sector than the United States. The PLANT ACT would help keep the U.S. in the lead for innovation in this growing industry.