DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since it was last won on October 14.

Friday night’s drawing is estimated to be $429 million, with a cash option of around $233.6 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. before the 11pm drawing.