In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $465 million.

According to a news release from Mass Lottery, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 19th since the jackpot was last won on October 14, when the tickets sold in California and Florida each won a share of a $502 million jackpot. The cash option on the prize for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $250.4 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. before the 11:00 p.m. drawing. Drawings are held on every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta, GA.