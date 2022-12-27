DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday drawing is $565 million.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 21st since the jackpot was last won on October 14, when the tickets sold in California and Florida each won a share of a $502 million jackpot. The cash option on the prize is an estimated $293.6 million.

Tuesday’s jackpot will be the game’s largest since July 29, when a ticket was sold in Illinois and won a $1.337 billion jackpot.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. before the 11:00 p.m. drawing. Drawings are held on every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta, GA.