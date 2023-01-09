DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, the third-largest in Mega Millions history.
The cash option on the prize will be an estimated $568.7 million, according to a news release from Mass Lottery. If the $1.1 billion jackpot is hit, it will also be the fifth-largest of any jackpot in U.S. history.
The $1.1 billion jackpot is the game’s largest since July 29, 2022, when a ticket sold in Illinois won $1.337 billion. Tuesday’s drawing will be the 25th since the jackpot was last hit on October 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida each won a share of a $502 million jackpot.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. before the 11:00 p.m. drawing. Drawings are held on every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta, GA.
Here are the top 10 U.S. Lottery Jackpots
- $2.040 billion 11/7/2022 California Powerball
- $1.586 billion 1/13/2016 California, Florida, Tennessee Powerball
- $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina Mega Millions
- $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 Illinois Mega Millions
- $1.1 billion (est.) 1/10/2023 ? Mega Millions
- $1.05 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan Mega Millions
- $768.4 million 3/27/2019 Wisconsin Powerball
- $758.7 million 8/23/2017 Massachusetts Powerball
- $731.1 million 1/20/2021 Maryland Powerball
- $699.8 million 10/4/2021 California Powerball