The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the billion-dollar mark for the third time in the history of the game. (Getty Images)

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, the third-largest in Mega Millions history.

The cash option on the prize will be an estimated $568.7 million, according to a news release from Mass Lottery. If the $1.1 billion jackpot is hit, it will also be the fifth-largest of any jackpot in U.S. history.

The $1.1 billion jackpot is the game’s largest since July 29, 2022, when a ticket sold in Illinois won $1.337 billion. Tuesday’s drawing will be the 25th since the jackpot was last hit on October 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida each won a share of a $502 million jackpot.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. before the 11:00 p.m. drawing. Drawings are held on every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta, GA.

