PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.

Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, disappeared from his home in Palm Beach County at around 5 p.m., according to WPTV.

Hours later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dahud died from a “possible drowning” early Sunday morning.

“We extend our condolences to Dahud’s family, friends and the Palm Beach County community,” the department said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the 5-year-old was found dead in a waterway a block from his home.

Before the boy was found, deputies said Dahud was autistic, non-verbal, and couldn’t swim.