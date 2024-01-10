BOSTON (WWLP) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a record number of firearms at airport security checkpoints in the year 2023.

TSA agents intercepted a total of 6,737 firearms from getting into secure areas of airports and on aircraft. A total of 93 percent of the firearms detected were loaded.

“We are still seeing far too many firearms at TSA checkpoints, and what’s particularly concerning is the amount of them loaded, presenting an unnecessary risk to everyone at the TSA checkpoint,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms and ammunition are strictly prohibited in carry-on baggage. Passengers are only allowed to travel with an unloaded firearm, and only if they pack it properly in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked baggage and first declare it to the airline at the check-in counter.”

More than 858 million people were screened by TSA last year. For every one million passengers that went through security, 7.8 firearms were detected.

When a firearm is detected, local police are contacted and then the officers will handle the situation from there. TSA agents do not confiscate firearms.

Any passenger who brings a firearm through a TSA checkpoint can face a civil penalty of up to $15,000 and have their TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for up to five years.

Passengers are allowed to travel with a firearm in a checked bag. The firearm must be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the check-in counter.