BOSTON (WWLP) – An animal care organization says that thousands of dogs across the the country will be euthanized if the animals cannot be placed in homes soon.

The MSPCA-Angell‘s goal is to find homes for 2,500 dogs by the fall of 2023. According to the organization, a combination of factors, including a decrease in number of people looking to adopt, the economy and a shortage of veterinary staff, has created an overpopulation of dogs living in shelters nationwide that are now at high-risk of euthanasia.

According to Shelter Animals Count, a national database that tracks animal shelters, dog euthanasia jumped 39% last year: from 93,697 in 2021 to 129,850 in 2022.

“We’re already taking in 10% more dogs in 2023 versus the same period last year because of an increase in owner surrenders, and we must find creative solutions to ensure these pets have a safe place to go,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “This crisis is even forcing many shelters that receive transported pets to pause those relocations because they are at or over capacity,” he added.

The organization says that currently there are 142 dogs being housed at their adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod and need to be placed in homes as soon as possible.

“It’s critical that we’re able to find homes for the dogs in our care so we can help partner shelters save more dogs who would otherwise face euthanasia,” added Keiley.

The MSPCA is looking to place dogs in local homes and will be holding three dog adoption events in June, July and August.