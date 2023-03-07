SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American staple to breakfast includes cereal. From processed grains of whole wheat, rice flour, and sugar, these boxes can be found in most kitchen cabinets or on top of the fridge.

Grilling and food experts at cookoutnews.com researched Twitter data by geotagged tweets over the last 90 days of the most popular cereal brands. More than 130,000 tweets were tracked across the U.S.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the most popular cereal with 18 states tweeting about it the most.

In Massachusetts, the top-tweeted cereal was Honey Nut Cheerios along with 11 other states including New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Arizona, and Montana.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch – 18 states

Honey Nut Cheerios – 11 states

Frosted Flakes – 6 states

Lucky Charms – 6 states

Fruity Pebbles – 2 states

Cap’n Crunch – 2 states

Honeycomb – 2 states

Trix – 1 state

Froot Loops – 1 state

Golden Grahams – 1 state

Most popular cereal by state

From 2016 to 2017, Americans purchased 3.1 billion boxes of cereal, the overall cereal market is declining due to reduced consumption of sugar and dairy products, according to Wikipedia.