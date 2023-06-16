MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season as a penalty for flashing a gun on social media for a second time, the NBA said Friday.

Morant, who is suspended without pay, will also be required to meet certain conditions before he can return to play and cannot participate in any public or team activities, including preseason games.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly appalling.”

The Memphis Grizzlies said in a statement that the team respects the league’s decision to suspend Morant.

“Our standard as a league and team are clear, and we expect that all team personnel will adhere to them,” the team said.

Morant was seen on May 13 flashing a apparent gun on Instagram Live for the second time in less than three months. The first time led to the eight-game suspension handed down in March, costing Morant about $669,000 in salary.

Following the second incident, Morant was suspended from all team activities by the Grizzlies, and the league opened another investigation into the star guard’s off-court conduct.

Morant went on to make several posts to his Instagram story that left fans worried about his well-being.

The Grizzlies star released a statement Friday apologizing to the team, his young fans and the city of Memphis. It was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant’s said, in part.