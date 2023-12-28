(WHTM) – Nearly 5 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders are being recalled due to fire and laceration hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards.

About 4.8 million blenders were sold in the United States and 117,000 were sold in Canada.

There have been 329 reports of blades breaking while in use, 17 reports of overheating or fires, 49 reports of minor burns, and one report of a laceration injury, according to the CPSC.

The blenders were sold in multiple colors and designs with serial numbers printed on the bottom of the base. (Affected blenders may be identified by the first four digits of their serial numbers, which are between 5201 and 5542. The whole serial number can then be entered into a search tool at BlendJet’s website to determine if the product is subject to the recall.)

Retail stores nationwide including Costco, Walmart, and Target sold the blenders from October 2020 through November 2023.

Courtesy USCPSC

Courtesy USCPSC

Courtesy USCPSC

Courtesy USCPSC

In a statement shared Thursday with Nexstar’s WHTM, a representative for BlendJet said the “performance of certain BlendJet 2 units did not meet the company’s or our customers’ expectations.”

“While none of the reported incidents resulted in serious injury or significant property damage, out of an abundance of caution, our company updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration,” the representative stated.

The statement added that these updates “were incorporated many months ago into all BlendJet 2 devices manufactured by the company.”

Those who own the recalled blenders should immediately stop using the appliances and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the base unit. Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base and provide images showing the serial number and the broken seal.

Those seeking additional information can visit the BlendJet recall website or call BlendJet toll-free at 844-334-0562 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.