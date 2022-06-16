UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) is one of the largest employers for the people who are visually impaired in the Northeast, and today, a new distribution center and production facility officially opened.

This morning, right on Dwyer Ave. in Utica, a ribbon was cut to officially mark the grand opening of the new Dwyer Avenue Distribution Center and Kenneth Thayer Production Facility.

“The most important thing about what we’ve done here today, in this addition to this building and the reconfiguration of it, was to create more opportunities for blind and visually impaired employees,” said Edward Welsh, President & CEO of CABVI.

“We also want to increase our efficiency,” said Welsh, “It’s a lot easier to manufacture something and then ship it five feet from here – so we built the building for efficiency as well.”

Mr. Welsh was joined by Senator Griffo, Mayor Palmieri, and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente for this monumental event. The three officials spoke on how vital CABVI is to the overall success of the community, and how this new facility will aid in that success.

With just about 300 employees agency-wide, staff will produce and ship over one million pounds of goods to state, federal, and commercial customers each month – thus helping our local and state economies from right here in Utica.

“Our biggest product is medical gloves,” said Welsh. “We supply, for example, the TSA – when you go to the airport and see the guy wearing the blue gloves – they came from here. We supply the entire United States with those.”

He continued, “Also, at the end over there you see that big blue machine – that’s a rubber band machine. It actually packages rubber bands.”

“We sold 123,000 pounds of rubber bands last year as an example.”

Other supplies distributed include medical supplies such as wipes and environmentally friendly, biodegradable, cleansers. It also provides Skilcraft flashlights to the federal government.