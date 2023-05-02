WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has created a new program to protect workers from falls.

The National Emphasis Program is an effort to reduce fall related injuries and deaths in the workplace. OSHA says that of the 5,190 fatal workplace injuries in 2021, 680 were related to falls from elevations, about 13 percent of all deaths. Falls are also the most cited violations in construction industry inspections.

The new program will provide guidance for locating and inspecting fall hazards and allows OSHA compliance safety and health officers to open inspections whenever they observe someone working at heights. Another part of the program will focus on educating employers and employees about effective ways to keep the workers and work environment safe.

Learn more about the fall protection program using this link.

“This national emphasis program aligns all of OSHA’s fall protection resources to combat one of the most preventable and significant causes of workplace fatalities,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “We’re launching this program in concert with the 10th annual National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction and the industry’s Safety Week. Working together, OSHA and employers in all industries can make lasting changes to improve worker safety and save lives.”