KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Jonas Brothers broke the news Monday that they planned to appear at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City — but some NFL fans may be wondering just what the former Disney stars were doing there.

Turns out, “the Jo Bros” picked the event to drop their new single “Celebrate,” in addition to “celebrating” players who were drafted.

The Grammy-winning group joined host Rece Davis, along with “College GameDay” analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

“Congrats to all of the players at the @nfldraft tonight!” the band wrote on Instagram.

The new Jonas Brothers record, simply called “The Album,” will be available next month.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas just wrapped five shows at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway last month. Each night focused on a different Jonas album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” and “Happiness Begins.”

Three other concerts will follow the Jonas Brothers appearance at the Draft this weekend.

Fall Out Boy took the stage after the final draft pick Thursday night. Friday night, Mötley Crüe headlines the concert after Round 3. Thundercat will wrap up NFL Draft weekend Saturday evening.