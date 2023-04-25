ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Texas parents have been arrested after they allegedly tattooed their children by force, then tried to remove the tattoos once Child Protective Services (CPS) became involved, according to Lt. James Denby with the Zavalla Police Department.

Denby said that on April 17, police were notified by CPS about parents tattooing their children and asked for Angelina County officials to be present when they went to the residence where the crime was taking place. During the visit the next day, April 18, two children ages 5 and 9 years old were taken into the custody of CPS.

During the investigation, Denby said that the stepfather of the children, Gunner Farr, and mother Megan Farr had been “forcefully restraining” the kids in order to give them the homemade tattoos. After more information became available, Denby said that there were visible injuries to the children showing that the parents had tried to remove the tattoos once they found out CPS was about to get involved.

On Monday, both Gunner and Megan Farr were arrested and charged with injury to a child and unlawful restraint. Both were taken to the Angelina County Jail and the children are in the custody of CPS, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Denby said that the investigation is ongoing.

Angelina County is located in East Texas, about 125 miles north of Houston.