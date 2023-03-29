(WWLP) – A new limited-edition Oreo is being released that features more chocolate, called Blackout Cake.

The new cookie is two classic Oreo cookies stuffed with a layer of Chocolate Cake flavor creme stacked on top of a layer of Dark Chocolate Cake flavor creme. The announcement was made on Instagram Tuesday and is available in stores on April 3rd.

The current limited edition is the Most Oreo Oreo cookie sold in stores nationwide which was released on January 30. Besides the classic Oreo, additional flavors include the following:

Toffee Crunch

Chocolate Hazelnut

Java Chip

Mint

Birthday Cake

Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter

Caramel Coconut

Lemon

Oreo cookies debuted in 1912. The brand sells more than 20 billion cookies in the U.S. annually.