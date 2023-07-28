WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Whether you work inside or outdoors, extreme heat can cause serious illness and one government agency is reminding employers of their responsibility to keep workers safe.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says that federal law requires employers to not assign work in high heat conditions without protections in place and that the OSH Act of 1970 guarantees the right to a safe and healthy workplace.

According to OSHA, employers are responsible for:

Providing workers with water, rest and shade,

Allow new or returning workers to gradually increase workloads and take more frequent breaks during the first week of work to build tolerance for working in heat,

Plan for emergencies and train workers on prevention,

Monitor workers for signs of illness.

OSHA created a National Emphasis Program on heat in April 2022, and is targeting enforcement in geographic areas and industries with the most vulnerable workers. Many states have their own initiatives, and several have their own OSHA heat standards. The OSHA website has information and resources on Heat Illness Prevention for employers and workers.

If workers believe their employer is not compliant with safety laws, they can file a complaint by calling OSHA at 800-321-OSHA or file online.