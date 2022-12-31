HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential of listeria bacteria contamination.

Caesar’s Pasta, LLC, of Blackwood, New Jersey, is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The frozen manicotti was sold to various food service distributors, and distributed to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Southeastern New York State, and Northeastern Pennsylvania markets.

The product did not enter retail commerce, the company says. The frozen manicotti was packaged in 10-pound bulk boxes under the brand names “Orefresco” and “Caesar’s Pasta” with a best-by date of September 28, 2024.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the company.

The product is categorized as “Not-Ready-To-Eat” and cooking instructions on the product label clearly state that product must be cooked to 160 degrees, which would effectively kill the bacteria.

Each of the company’s customers who received the affected product has been notified and has been provided with instructions to discard the product.