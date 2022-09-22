(WWLP) – Pepsi announced s’mores inspired flavors available in mini cans for a limited time.

The Pepsi S’mores Collection announcement was made on the last day of summer featuring three flavors, toasty marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate… the three ingredients in making the classic s’more.

Toasty Marshmallow is an entirely new Pepsi concoction, taking a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.

Graham Cracker is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile.

Chocolate contains dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor.

Pepsi will be giving away 2,000 packages of the limited edition soda through Instagram or Twitter. Winners will receive three 7.5 oz. cans of the s’mores inspired flavors.

Pepsi S’mores Collection official rules

To enter, you can share a photo or description of how you s’more using hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes and follow @Pepsicontest on Twitter or Instagram now through September 27.

“S’mores is one of the most unapologetically delicious treats that everyone likes to enjoy in a different way. So, on the last day of summer, we at Pepsi are thrilled to introduce an entirely new way to s’more with our Pepsi S’mores Collection,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. “This newest drop allows fans to construct their own s’mores to their liking – with the perfect amounts of graham, marshmallow, and chocolate – in a deliciously indulgent drink without any of the mess. We can’t wait for fans to try it.”