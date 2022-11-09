STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused quite a commotion at a school in central Wisconsin on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Pacelli Catholic Schools shared photos of the incident, seen below. A school official told Nexstar’s WFRV that a deer crashed through a window and into an office where two employees were working at the time.

The deer, which was described as a six to eight-point buck, knocked one of the employees out of her chair. It reportedly sounded ‘like an explosion.’

The school official said she kept thinking: “This isn’t real, there’s a deer in my office! I’ve got to get out of here!”

Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki

Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki

Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki

Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki

Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki

The two employees then made a break for it when the deer tried to go out through a different window. The deer ended up leaving the office and reportedly went out the main door.

The school said no one was harmed, including the deer.

Pacelli Catholic Schools are located in Stevens Point, which is about an hour and a half west of Green Bay.