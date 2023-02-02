CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one hit the Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday night, bringing the new jackpot to an estimated $700 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

Three tickets worth $1 million were sold for Wednesday night’s drawing, including two tickets in Florida and North Carolina that matched all five white balls.

This will be the game’s largest jackpot since November 7, 2022 when a record $2.4 billion was won on a ticket from California. There have been 32 drawings since the last time anyone hit the jackpot on November 19. That ticket was sold in Kansas.

Powerball tickets are $2 and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. The game is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with the drawing being held at 10:59 p.m.