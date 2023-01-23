DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – If you missed out on the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot last week, you have a chance to hit it big again on Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is an estimated $502 million. It will be the 28th drawing since anyone won. The last winner was on November 19th, when a $92.9 million jackpot was won.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Massachusetts is one of 45 states that offer Powerball, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 9:50 p.m.