DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow since the last big winner on November 19, 2022.

Saturday night’s jackpot is is an estimated $572 million with a cash option at an estimated $308.9 million. It is the largest since November 7, when a U.S. lottery record $2.04 billion jackpot was won.

Powerball tickets are $2 and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. The game is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Additionally, the Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $3.1 million, with a cash option of $2.22 million.

Megabucks Doubler is only played in Massachusetts on Wednesdays and Saturdays with the drawing at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $1.