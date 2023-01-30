DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $613 million.

Monday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since November 7 of last year when a U.S. lottery record $2.4 billion jackpot was won on a ticket in California. Most recently, someone won $31 million in the Mega Millions jackpot at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown last week. It was the fourth Mega Millions jackpot to be won in-state since 2002.

22News spoke with local store owners who are hoping that trend continues.

“I’ve been selling tickets for 30 years. I don’t know how many tickets I’ve sold, millions and millions of dollars worth of tickets. I figure Buckeye Brothers is due for a big winner,” said David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Bros in Springfield.

We will have those winning numbers tonight on 22News at 11.