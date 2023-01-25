DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $526 million.

It will be the 29th drawing since anyone won, when the last winner was on November 19th, when a $92.9 million jackpot was won. Wednesday’s jackpot is going to be the game’s largest since November 7th, when a U.S. lottery record $2.04 billion jackpot was won in California.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Massachusetts is one of 45 states that offer Powerball, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 9:50 p.m.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is going to be an estimated $3 million, with a cash option of $2.15 million. Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and are available only in Massachusetts. Tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m., and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:00 p.m.