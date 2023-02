DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after 11 weeks without a winner.

Monday night’s jackpot prize is now at $747 million, the fifth largest in the game’s history and ninth-largest of any jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m.