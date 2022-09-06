(WWLP) – As the summer travel season came to an end over the Labor Day weekend, the nation has seen a rise in travelers. For the first time, the amount of travelers this year is slightly higher than in the pre-pandemic year, 2019.

In 2019, there were only 8.24 million passengers and a total of 8.76 million travelers between last Friday and Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Friday was the heaviest travel day with 2.48 million passengers.

In addition to the higher amount of travelers, there was also a record number of guns seized. TSA collected 67 firearms over the weekend to avoid them from entering any aircraft passenger cabins. The TSA indicates that if this continues at a steady rate could change the nation’s checkpoint recent full year-record of 5,972 firearms. The number of firearms TSA has already collected at checkpoints is 4,312.

“TSA’s highly trained and dedicated workforce facilitated secure travel for millions of passengers during the busy summer travel season with very little disruptions at the checkpoint,” said TSA Acting Administrator David Pekoske. “We were also able to continue the deployment of new technologies that facilitate stronger identity verification procedures and enhanced security screening for carry-on bags.”