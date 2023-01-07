WASHINGTON (WWLP) – Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has finally won over enough support from his own party to become speaker of the House.

After 15 votes, in four days, capped by a final night of confusion, McCarthy received 216 votes, just a handful more than he needed to win. The standoff paralyzed the House of Representatives, preventing all 434 members from being sworn in, bills from being voted on, and committees from being formed.

Some lawmakers even lost their security clearances and could not receive classified briefings. It marked a rocky start for the new House GOP majority.