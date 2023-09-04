SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Casino gaming companies across the country will be increasing their efforts in September to bring attention to gambling responsibly.

September is Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM). For 25 years the American Gaming Association (AGA) has been partnering with casino gaming companies, including MGM Resorts and BetMGM, which owns MGM Springfield.

The focus is to help educate guests, customers and employees on making informed decisions while playing. According to an AGA report, 82 percent of past-year gamblers, including 92 percent of past-year sports bettors, recall seeing or hearing about responsible gaming in the past 12 months. Their research also found that many gamblers say responsible gaming programs are effective.

Each week during the month will focus on a specific theme:

Empowering Customers to Play Responsibly (Sept. 1-10) Legal, Regulated Gaming Protects Players (Sept. 11-17) Building a Responsible Gaming Culture Within (Sept. 18-24) Advancing Responsible Gaming with Research (Sept. 25-30)

MGM Resorts’ and BetMGM’s responsible gaming program GameSense will be featured at nine NFL stadiums on LED banners during the upcoming football season as part of a collaborative $1 million annual commitment to responsible gaming initiatives.

Additionally, MGM Resorts and BetMGM will continue to promote the AGA’s Have A Game Plan Mission, which aims to promote responsible sports wagering to new consumers and returning bettors. For full RGEM resources and more ways to get involved visit the AGA’s RGEM 2023 webpage.

If you or anyone you know needs help with gambling issues, you can consult with a GameSense advisor and the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health (1-800-426-1234). Individuals may also sign up for a Self-Limit Program at the Casino Cage of any MGM U.S. based casino property.