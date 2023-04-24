SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Court has reached a decision on the abortion pill.

Friday, the Supreme Court granted an emergency request from the Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories, the distributor of the name-brand version of the abortion pill, to keep the drug available as litigation plays out in lower courts.

This all stemmed from a move early this month by a federal judge in Texas, which sided with anti-abortion activist groups and ordered a ban on the drug because they believe in an alleged lack of safety testing when it was first approved 23 years ago.

Challenges, appeals, and blocks went back and forth until the nine justices stepped in, ordering that the drug will stay available throughout this legal process.

Now, it returns to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, with oral arguments scheduled for May 17 at 12:00 p.m.