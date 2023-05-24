PALM SPRINGS, Cali. (WWLP) – A desert compound that was once owned by television icon Suzanne Somers is for sale.

The compound is along the side of a mountain above the valley in Mesa Canyon and was sold by Somers in 2021. Suzanne and her husband, Alan Hamel, lived in the home since the 1970s.

Scott Lyle of Compass listed the property which features five buildings with 7,280 square feet on over 28 acres with about 10,000 square feet of pavilions, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Photos by Kelly Peak via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The main home has a primary suite and six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. There is an outdoor amphitheater carved into the mountain that seats up to 50 people, a dance floor, two pools, a spa, and a natural waterfall that spills musically down the hillside. A stone guest house was designed in the 1920s by Albert Frey which includes four bedrooms, and five fireplaces.

The California mountainside compound has been listed for $12.9 million.