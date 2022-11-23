WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – While you’re enjoying the end-of-year holidays, keep in mind that tax time begins on January 1.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers that filing early is the best way to get their returns back quickly and reduce the chance of thieves filing a false claim in their name.

Here are some ideas the IRS suggests to make filing the 2022 federal tax return easier:

Get Ready by gathering tax records:

Consider financial transactions that occurred in 2022, if they’re taxable and how they should be reported.

Develop an electronic or paper recordkeeping system to store tax-related information in one place for easy access.

Keep copies of filed tax returns and their supporting documents for at least three years.

Before January, confirm employer, bank and other payers have your current mailing address and email address to ensure you receive their year-end financial statements. Review each income statement for accuracy and contact the issuer to correct information that needs to be updated.

Get Ready for what’s new for Tax Year 2022:

With the end of the year approaching, time is running out to take advantage of the Tax Withholding Estimator. This online tool can help wage earners determine if there is a need to adjust withholding, consider additional tax payments, or submit a new W-4 form to an employer to avoid an unexpected tax bill when you file.

Taxpayers should report the income they earned, including from part-time work, side jobs or the sale of goods. This includes unemployment income, refund interest and income from the gig economy and digital assets.

Anyone receiving a 1099-K reflecting income they didn’t earn should call the issuer. The IRS cannot correct it.

Refunds may be smaller in 2023. Taxpayers will not receive an additional stimulus payment with a 2023 tax refund because there were no Economic Impact Payments for 2022. In addition, taxpayers who don’t itemize and take the standard deduction, won’t be able to deduct their charitable contributions. Refunds for people claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) can’t be issued before mid-February.

Renew expiring tax ID numbers:

Taxpayers should ensure their Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) hasn’t expired before filing a 2022 tax return. Those who need to file a tax return, should submit a Form W-7, Application for IRS Individual Taxpayer Identification Number now, to renew their ITIN. Taxpayers who fail to renew an ITIN before filing a tax return next year could face a delayed refund and may be ineligible for certain tax credits. Applying now will help avoid the rush as well as refund and processing delays in 2023.

Get refunds fast with Direct Deposit:

Taxpayers should prepare to file electronically and choose Direct Deposit for their tax refund – it’s the fastest and safest way to file and get a refund. Even when filing a paper return, choosing a direct deposit refund can save time. For those who do not have a bank account, the FDIC website offers information to help people open an account online.

Bookmark the following tools on IRS.gov

Online tools are easy to use and available to taxpayers 24 hours a day. They provide key information about tax accounts and a convenient way to pay taxes. IRS.gov provides information in many languages and enhanced services for people with disabilities, including the Accessibility Helpline. Taxpayers who need accessibility assistance may call 833-690-0598. Taxpayers should use IRS.gov as their first and primary resource for accurate tax information.

Filers can visit the Get Ready webpage to find guidance on what’s new and what to consider when filing a 2022 tax return. They can also find helpful information on organizing tax records and a list of online tools and resources.