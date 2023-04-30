PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sherman Bynum certainly made an entrance to his prom Saturday night.

The junior at Camas High School, near the Oregon-Washington border, rode in an M3A1 Stuart tank to prom at the Portland Art Museum. That’s right, a tank.

Bynum wanted to do this since February when he found out the school would set up a special parking lot for students to arrive in style.

Camas student Sherman Bynum arrived to his prom at the Portland Art Museum in an M3A1 Stuart tank, April 29, 2023 (KOIN)

Bynum had already been checking out tanks on the internet as a hobby so he posed the idea to his friend, senior Sam Tetro. They started a GoFundMe to raise the $1,000 needed to get the private owner of the tank to carry them to the art museum.

“I made some phone calls to a group in Minnesota that rents battle tanks out for you to select for builders and stuff. They were like $20,000, you know, and that’s happening. And so we called the museum in Oregon. They didn’t have anything but they got us in contact with a guy. Talk to the guy. Within about 15 minutes, we had a deal worked out,” he said. “The price tag is $1,000. And so we decided to turn a GoFundMe by the end of the night. When that GoFundMe is posted, we had about 570 bucks. We’d reached the next goal within the next few days.”

They actually raised $1,675 with their GoFundMe.

But is this legal? Well, yes.

“This act will be perfectly legal,” Bynum said. “According to all documents provided by the State of Oregon, and the information about the tank, we will be safely within road limits, and legal to carry this out. We are just looking to have fun and make a scene.”

Bynum, his date Mycah, and Tetro rolled up to the prom at the Portland Art Museum with a lot of fanfare. It will undoubtedly make for a great memory when they attend their 50th class reunion in 2073.