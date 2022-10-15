Correction: This story was updated to correct the number of Macy’s locations with in-store Toys “R” Us shops.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’ve been missing Toys “R” Us, you’re in luck. The iconic toy stores have officially opened inside select Macy’s department stores across America.

Macy’s had previously announced a partnership with WHP Global, the owner of the Toys “R” Us brand, to bring in-store Toys “R” Us shops to its U.S. Macy’s locations ahead of the holiday season.

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc. )

“We hope Toys “R” Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together,” said Nata Dvir, the chief merchandising officer of Macy’s, in a press release issued this summer. “The customer response to our partnership with Toys “R” Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

Some of the in-store Toys “R” Us locations were scheduled to open as early as July 2022, with planned locations to open by Oct. 15 in select stores. The biggest of the in-store toy shops, which take up as much as 10,000 square feet of space, were planned for locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco, according to Macy’s.

Holiday toy displays may even expand some of the shops’ footprints by up to 3,000 feet, Macy’s said.

To celebrate, Macy’s and Toys “R” Us have planned nine days of family activities and daily giveaways. The full list of events is below.

On Oct. 15 , guests can celebrate Barbie Day with special Barbie activity sheets.

, guests can celebrate with special Barbie activity sheets. Fisher-Price Day , scheduled for Oct. 16, invites young guests to create their own Little People House.

, scheduled for invites young guests to create their own Little People House. Visitors to Toys “R” Us shops on Oct. 17 can celebrate Geoffrey’s birthday by designing their own picture frame, snapping a photo with a Geoffrey statue and taking home giveaways including LEGO goody bags and Disney Plush items.

can celebrate by designing their own picture frame, snapping a photo with a Geoffrey statue and taking home giveaways including LEGO goody bags and Disney Plush items. Oct. 18 is National Geographic STEM Day . Activities include an in-store dig and lessons on Fools Gold.

is . Activities include an in-store dig and lessons on Fools Gold. Rainbow Loom Day on Oct. 19 is when weavers will be invited to create their very own bracelets and trade with fellow designers.

on is when weavers will be invited to create their very own bracelets and trade with fellow designers. Kids can pretend to be pizza chefs or coffee-shop baristas with interactive Play-Doh playsets on Play-Doh Day , scheduled for Oct. 20.

, scheduled for Gotta catch ’em all on Pokémon Day — Oct. 21 — when guests can collect new Pokémon and trade with fellow collectors.

— — when guests can collect new Pokémon and trade with fellow collectors. It’s LEGO Day on Oct. 22 , when guests can create their very own LEGO sets in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO goody bags to take home.

on , when guests can create their very own LEGO sets in-store. Participants will also receive LEGO goody bags to take home. Oct. 23 is L.O.L Surprise! Day. Kids can participate in a day of fun and coloring, and go home with an L.O.L Surprise! trading card pack.

A full list of Macy’s locations where Toys “R” Us shops can currently be found is available at Macys.com.

Toys “R” Us previously closed all locations in 2018 after filing bankruptcy the year prior. The company opened a 20,000-square-foot flagship store in 2021 at a retail center in New Jersey after WHP Global’s acquisition of the brand earlier that year.