WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says they are expecting to process larger numbers of air travelers for the 2023 summer travel season.

With the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, travel, whether for business or pleasure, is expected to increase to pre-COVID numbers.

TSA is planning to screen some 2.6 million passengers on Friday, May 26, which is expected to be the busiest day of the long weekend.

The agency suggests that eligible travelers should sign up for a TSA PreCheck® membership to help move people more quickly and efficiently through security checkpoints. Teenagers aged 13-17 may now accompany TSA PreCheck® enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen’s boarding pass. Children 12 and under may still accompany an enrolled parent or guardian when traveling through the TSA PreCheck lanes anytime without restriction.

“TSA is ready to handle this summer’s anticipated increase in travel. Our staffing levels are better and this is largely due to better pay for all TSA employees which starts on July 1st,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “This key action, supported by the President and Congress, enables us, for the first time in TSA’s history, to pay our workforce using the same pay scale that applies to other federal employees. As expected, this has already improved our recruiting and retention rates. For passengers, this will mean better overall staffing for all of TSA’s activities that support secure and efficient travel and an improved passenger experience. Our strong partnerships with airports and airlines will ensure we are able to anticipate and respond to changes in passenger travel throughout the summer. Passengers can help as well by being prepared, by having their identification ready when they begin screening and checking to make sure they aren’t bringing firearms, oversized liquids or any other prohibited item into the checkpoint. One person’s actions can delay screening for everyone else.”

TSA recommends the following tips to get through a TSA security checkpoint quickly and efficiently:

Tip 1: TSA PreCheck ® members: Make sure your Known Traveler Number (KTN) is in your reservation.

members: Make sure your Known Traveler Number (KTN) is in your reservation. Tip 2: Pack an empty bag and know before you go. Be sure you do not have prohibited items in a bag before you pack.

Tip 3: Give yourself plenty of time.

Tip 4: Be aware of new checkpoint technology and follow guidance from TSA officers.

Tip 5: Respect TSA and other frontline airport and airline employees.

Tip 6: Make sure you have an acceptable ID.

Tip 7: Contact TSA with questions, compliments, complaints or assistance.

Travelers with questions have many options for contacting TSA. For those traveling with children this summer, TSA offers kid-friendly videos for children packing for their upcoming trip.