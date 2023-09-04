WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)–The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would allow the continued use of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) at TSA airport security checkpoints beyond the 2025 REAL ID implementation deadline.

The TSA wants to amend the REAL ID regulations to waive, on a temporary and state-by-state basis, the regulatory requirement that mobile or digital driver’s licenses or identification cards must be compliant with REAL ID requirements to be accepted by Federal agencies for official purposes when full enforcement of the REAL ID Act and regulations begins on May 7, 2025.

TSA intends to issue a subsequent rulemaking to set more comprehensive requirements for mDLs after emerging industry standards and federal guidelines are finalized, and at that time would repeal the waiver provisions established in this rulemaking.

An mDL is a digital representation of a state-issued physical driver’s license that is typically installed through an application on the user’s smartphone and stored in its digital wallet, similar to how many users currently store their physical credit cards on their smartphones. The information from the digital wallet is read after the smartphone is tapped against a reader to establish the validity of the mDL.

TSA currently accepts mDLs issued by the following states and wallet/app providers for limited testing purposes at TSA PreCheck® lanes in participating airports:

State Issuer and Wallet/App Provider Apple GET Group Google Spruce IDEMIA Arizona ✓ California ✓ Colorado ✓ Georgia ✓ Maryland ✓ ✓ Iowa ✓ Utah ✓

Get more information on REAL ID here, and information about TSA’s use of digital identification here.