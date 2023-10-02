BOSTON (WWLP) – TSA agents have seized more than 5,000 firearms so far this year and expect to recover more guns this year than in 2022.

As of October 1, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents have located a total of 5,072 firearms at airport security checkpoints. In just the last three months, 1,820 firearms were found inside carry-on bags across the country. More than 94 percent of those firearms were loaded.

So far this year, the following amount of firearms were stopped at local airports:

Logan International Airport (BOS): 15

Portland International Jetport (PWM): 6

Bradley International Airport (BDL): 6

Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport(PVD): 3

Worcester Regional Airport (ORH): 2

TSA says if this rate continues, they expect to stop more firearms this year than last year. In 2022, TSA stopped a total of 6,542 firearms at security checkpoints.

“Passengers may travel with a firearm, but it must be in their checked baggage,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in the secure area of an airport or in the passenger cabin of an aircraft even if a passenger has a concealed carry permit or is in a constitutional carry jurisdiction.”

When a TSA agent detects a firearm, local police are called to unload it and seize the gun. Depending on the situation, the passenger may be arrested or cited. Passengers could also receive a $15,000 civil penalty by TSA and lose eligibility for TSA PreCheck for up to five years.

Passengers are allowed to travel with a firearm in a checked bag. The firearm must be unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the check-in counter.