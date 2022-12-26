DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP)– It’s been ten weeks since anyone hit the Mega Millions.

The Tuesday, December 27 jackpot is expected to reach $565-million with a cash option of around $293.6-million.

There have been 21 drawings since the last winner on October 14, 2022, when two tickets were sold that split a $502-million jackpot. Tuesday’s drawing will be the game’s largest since July 29, 2022, when one ticket won $1.337-billion.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S.

Virgin Islands, and can be bought up to 10:45pm on Tuesday night.