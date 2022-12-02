WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) most recent report on airline operational data reveals a 15.6% decrease in air travel service complaints from August to September 2022.

The Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) compiles information on airline quality of services including on-time performance, consumer complaints received mishandled baggage and mishandled wheelchairs and scooters.

While the numbers were down compared to August, they are more than 380% above pre-pandemic levels in September 2019.

Of the 6,115 complaints received in September 2022, 3,477 (56.9%) were against U.S. carriers, 2,222 (36.3%) were against foreign air carriers, and 413 (6.8%) were against travel companies. Flight problems were the highest category of the complaints received, with refunds coming in second.

In an effort to urge airlines to improve service, USDOT created a new airline customer service dashboard to help people determine what services they are owed when a flight is canceled or delayed because of an airline issue.

For more information on the ATCR and other aviation-related topics go to the U.S. DOT website.